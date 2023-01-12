Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City were below the high bar they’ve set for themselves against Southampton. Credit to the Saints, they were two very well taken goals and their tactics worked to disrupt the Blues and really limited their chances.

But the performance was slow. It didn’t click. And not for the first time post-World Cup. So I asked Ilkay Gundogan for his thoughts after the game.

“It was a lack of attitude today, lack of confidence, lack of commitment,” he said.

Gundogan believes that they made it "too easy" for a side struggling for form in the Premier League.

“I feel like, especially today but in the last few weeks, we could have done better,” he added.

“We’ve won games but I feel like something is missing, something’s off. At the minute there’s a special recipe missing in the team - performances, the desire and hunger is not as in recent years.

“Hopefully it was the right wake up call for us. If it is it’s something good we can take out of the game. We need to start the hard work again, be humble because things won’t come to us automatically.”