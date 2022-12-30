Conte on Pele, Bentancur and Romero, and ending the 'nine-game run'

Conte paid tribute to Pele, who has died at the age of 82, describing him as "one of the most important players in the world in the story of football." He added: "I was lucky to know him. He was maybe the most popular person in football. He was a person who lived without arrogance and he showed always to be an humble person."

Cristian Romero is fit and ready to face Aston Villa but Conte said Rodrigo Bentancur needs a scan and is not available. "Maybe today he is going to have an MRI. He had an injury in the World Cup and also the timing is more long than my expectation."

Conte said he has been impressed by loan signing Clement Lenglet: "We are talking a player who played five years in Barcelona. When you play so many years in this type of club, you are a great player. He needed a new challenge."

Conte has been impressed by the defender's attitude and commitment but does not know if he will stay as that "is down to the club".

The Italian said he must give credit to his side for responding to going behind in nine games in a row, but demands they start faster. He said: "It's good our reaction to level and many times we were good to win the game. We need to be focused and show more attention defensively, and not give the opponent more opportunities to score. We spoke to the players."