Newcastle striker Callum Wilson could return to contention following illness but Chris Wood is likely to keep his place after scoring in the win at Leicester.

Jonjo Shelvey will be out for up to eight weeks with a calf injury while Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth remain unavailable.

Leeds will monitor forward Patrick Bamford, who has been recovering from groin and hip issues, plus a recent bout of sickness.

Tyler Adams is available again after missing Wednesday's defeat by Manchester City through suspension, but Luis Sinisterra is still out with a foot problem.

