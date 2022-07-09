I wandered up to the stadium for Tuesday's Manchester United v Liverpool game earlier.

There was a lot of rain in Bangkok last night, so I was interested to see how the pitch was holding up.

There were a few dark patches - we will have to see how it holds up to both teams training on it on Monday, and then the game on Tuesday.

There was a lot of work going on outside the stadium. I don't think they are quite ready yet.

At least they have sorted this very nice arch out though…