Getting ready for Tuesday
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Bangkok
I wandered up to the stadium for Tuesday's Manchester United v Liverpool game earlier.
There was a lot of rain in Bangkok last night, so I was interested to see how the pitch was holding up.
There were a few dark patches - we will have to see how it holds up to both teams training on it on Monday, and then the game on Tuesday.
There was a lot of work going on outside the stadium. I don't think they are quite ready yet.
At least they have sorted this very nice arch out though…