Pogba teases Juventus return
- Published
Skip twitter post
Watch until the end ⏰ #PogAlmostBack pic.twitter.com/NkJHaxUcA7— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 8, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Paul Pogba has teased his return to Juventus with a short video on Twitter.
He ends the video by looking out of the window and saying "ci vediamo presto" which translates to "see you soon".
It is understood the 29-year-old France midfielder will have a medical at the weekend before completing the move on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired.