We asked you for your thoughts on who the Saints should be targeting to strengthen the attack and if that should be Ralph Hasenhuttl's priority for this summer.

Here are some of your thoughts.

Tim: We need to sign at least two strikers if not three. I would go for Dembele, Delap (Man City) and Broja. Also, I would sign Mattias Svanberg and maybe Emmanuel Dennis. I would let Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone go out on loan, and sell Redmond and Walcott. Don’t allow Walker-Peters to leave though.

Jon: We definitely need a reliable striker.

Kevin: What is it I am missing? There is a proven Premier League goalscorer that you would think would be delighted to come to us and is not too old to contribute. I am talking about Teemu Pukki, who has scored even in a series of poor Norwich teams. Fair enough, he can't have the penalties, but he is a good hold-up man and a proven scorer.