Emiliano Martinez was given the Golden Glove award after being voted the most outstanding goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup.

The 30-year-old became the first current Aston Villa player to feature in a World Cup final as he helped Argentina win the tournament.

He kept three clean sheets, played every minute of the tournament and saved Frenchman Kingsley Coman's spot-kick in the final shootout.

