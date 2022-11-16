Who is the greatest player in World Cup history?

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discussed the topic in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

A certain Bobby Moore made the top 10.

A titan in England's World Cup history, Moore captained the Three Lions to glory at the 1966 tournament on home soil. After Moore's death in 1993, Pele said the West Ham legend was the toughest defender he ever faced during his career.

Richards: You see the videos and hear about how great these players were.

Shearer: He captained England at 22. I have seen footage of him, but to be made captain after his 12th cap aged 22, that says how good he must have been. He also won the World Cup, amazing.

