W﻿olves midfielder Ruben Neves says the World Cup break provides an "important" period where the club can "build something different".

T﻿he Premier League's break will provide new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui the chance to put together a consistent block of work with a group of players currently sat bottom of the table.

"We’ll have time to work on different aspects with the new coach, so it’s an important period for the team," Neves, who is at the World Cup with Portugal, told the club's website., external

"We can build something different again – it’s like a different season. We’ll try to work as much as we can to prepare for the rest of the season.

“The World Cup period will be important for the new manager too, because he can work with the team before we play games. It’s different from other seasons, but I think at the moment it will be a good thing for us.

"For me personally, I’ve said before, he’s a special manager because he gave me my professional debut at 17, at my hometown club Porto."