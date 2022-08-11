Fulham boss Marco Silva says his side "need to sign more" wingers after new signing Manor Solomon picked up an injury on his competitive debut.

The 23-year-old joined Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk last month and came off the bench during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but will now require surgery on a knee injury.

"We need more. It's clear we need more," Silva said.

"Unfortunately what has happened with our wingers is not a normal situation. We have to do something to have solutions, because right now we don't have. We will do our best to get the squad complete.

"We are talking about many games that we cannot just have two wingers to play.

"We cannot, at this level, not have solutions on the bench for that position."

