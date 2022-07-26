Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Mohamed Salah looks happier than ever this pre-season. He signed his mega new contract, is well rested and the fatigue of last term has gone.

The Egyptian still scored 31 goals in 2021-22, but his end product dropped off a cliff in the second half of the campaign, following his gruelling participation at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In 2022-23, though, Salah will effectively get another pre-season halfway through because Egypt didn't qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. While the best players on the planet are slogging it out for their countries, he'll be getting in prime physical shape for Liverpool.

Salah has scored two goals this summer and his performances have been exceptional. Aged 30, he's showing no signs of physical decline. In fact, his sprints in the friendlies have been more dynamic and purposeful than when his form understandably dropped at the end of last season.

But more exciting than his physical sharpness is how relaxed and happy Salah is. He's regularly been seen joking with team-mates, and he seems to have formed a good personal relationship with Darwin Nunez, something he perhaps never had with the man the Uruguayan replaced, Sadio Mane.

He even gave the Reds' new striker a penalty against RB Leipzig last time out.

The attention might be on Nunez, but it's a healthy and happy Salah who could fire Liverpool to the Premier League or Champions League glory they so desperately missed out on last time.