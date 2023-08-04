St Johnstone v Hearts: Team news

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has an early-season injury list to contend with as Callum Booth (back), Nicky Clark, Chris Kane (both ankle), Ali Crawford (calf) and Cammy MacPherson (foot) are all out and James Brown (calf) is doubtful. Drey Wright and Graham Carey hope to prove their fitness in time after recent niggles, while defenders Sam McClelland and Oludare Olufunwa are in line for debuts.

Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa could make his Hearts debut if his international clearance comes through in time, while Calem Nieuwenhof and Frankie Kent are also in line for their first competitive appearances. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back in contention after long-term knee injury lay-offs. Barrie McKay (ankle), Craig Gordon (leg) and Craig Halkett (knee) are out injured, while Alex Cochrane is suspended.