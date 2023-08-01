Burnley have confirmed David Longwell will join the club as academy manager from Shrewsbury Town.

Longwell has previously spent time as academy manager with St Mirren, Orlando City, New York Red Bulls and more recently with the Shrews.

His arrival means former academy director Paul Jenkins will become director of football development.

Speaking to the Clarets' official website, external, Longwell said: "I look forward to building on the club's rich tradition of developing young talents and contributing to its future success.

"Together with the dedicated academy staff, we will grow and nurture the next generation of football stars at Burnley."