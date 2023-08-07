Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Well, he could. But this season is going to tell us a lot.

I personally feel there are steps to take. Last season United moved forward. But they did that under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The next bit is to prove they can be contenders. Once they have done that, they can win something big.

I still feel Manchester City have a clear edge, not just over United but everyone else. However, if they stumble, Ten Hag’s team has a chance this season.

The problem is that under previous managers, every time United got to this point, they dropped back again. Ten Hag is younger than Van Gaal, does not upset people the way Mourinho did and has more power than Solskjaer.

He is in the best position to keep driving United forward. Time will tell whether he manages it or not.