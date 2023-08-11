Mackay braced for 'tough' St Johnstone test

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is anticipating a real test against "stuffy" St Johnstone on Saturday.

Both sides are looking for their first points of the season, after losing their league openers last time out.

“It’s going to be a tough one for us," Mackay said. "It has always been good games between the two clubs.

“I know Steven MacLean will have them well organised. I thought they were actually excellent at the weekend against a good Hearts side, very stuffy and didn’t give them too many chances in the game.

“They are a bit like ourselves, they are trying to rebuild and have some new players in the door.

“I am delighted to get the game here, our first home league game after last Saturday’s game at Celtic Park. We are under no illusions, it will be a tough game.”