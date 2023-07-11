Striker David Fofana has completed a season-long loan move to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old joined Chelsea from Molde in January on a reported six-year deal.

The Ivory Coast international struggled to make an impact on his arrival, managing just four first-team appearances, despite the Blues' struggles up front.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Chelsea said Fofana "will now continue his development with Union, who will compete in the Champions League this season for the first time in the club’s history".