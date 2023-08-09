North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out for Aston Villa's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign 27-year-old goalkeeper David Raya for close to £30m. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Real Sociedad want to take 26-year-old Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney on loan. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

