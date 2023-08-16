Robson on team selection, potential signings & Duk's future

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup trip to face League 1 Stirling Albion on Friday night.

Here are the key lines from the Dons boss:

  • Robson "won't be resting anybody" and intends to field a full-strength team as the tie is "too important".

  • Aberdeen have no right to win the game and "need to be at it. The players have been reminded of that already".

  • On new potential new signings Robson, says the club are "beavering away trying to get things done".

  • Amid reports a number of clubs in England are monitoring Duk, Robson says: "He is Aberdeen's player, he is a brilliant player, we love him here, he is going to be here."

  • Jonny Hayes is likely to be in the squad after missing the defeat to Celtic with a knock. Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald still need a bit of time and the game will come too soon for new signing James McGarry.

sns

