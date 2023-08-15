Kevin de Bruyne will out for "a few months": "It's a serious injury. We have to decide whether we have surgery or not, and we will make that decision in the next days. If it's surgery, it will be three or four months out."

Guardiola conceded that replacing De Bruyne will be difficult: "It is a big loss. He has specific qualities that you can lose for one or two games, but for a long time it is really tough. His skills are irreplaceable. But it is an opportunity for others and I am pretty sure they will take it."

He did not rule out entering the transfer market but said he does have options to replace the Belgian: "Phil Foden can play there, but he can play outside as well. We have alternatives. Since day one, they gave me a really good squad and we will find a solution. We will talk with Txiki [Begiristain] and see what possibilities there are."

On Rico Lewis signing a new deal: "It’s incredible for the club. When a player from the academy extends his contract by five years it is a huge compliment for the structure, for the academy, for the scouting and for all the managers who have been with him and educated him."

Guardiola said he is taking this fixture very seriously: "You cannot imagine how incredibly happy we are to be here because it means we won the Champions League. We want to take this opportunity because who knows when we will be back."