BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry speaking on The Far Post podcast about Tottenham's attacking style in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Brentford: "It's the new era of Spurs with Postecoglou. You can tell he wants to press on and attack.

"They looked like a team that wanted to create a lot more chances than they have over the past couple of years."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown said: "[Postecoglou] is very measured, very calm. You get exactly what you expect from an Australian in sport. It was a tough fixture for them, so I think he'll be pleased."

On potential replacements for Hary Kane, Brown added: "Richarlison needs a run in the team, but no-one out there can replace Kane. You won't have the goals that come from his armoury.

"But the team played in a completely different way, which is encouraging. I was intrigued watching them tactically.

"They need someone who can cover more ground than Kane, but you won't find that football intelligence or scoring ability. Fans will have to accept that they're going to have to go in a different direction."

Listen to the full discussion from 1'10 on BBC Sounds