What does Rice bring?

Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

Declan Rice has completed his move to Arsenal, so what will the young midfielder bring to his new side?

The 24-year-old's stock has been rising since his West Ham debut in 2017 and reached it's highest point yet when he captained the Hammer's to their first major European trophy in 58 years in June.

As a central midfielder, Rice is not afraid to do the tough defensive work and was the leading player in the Premier League for the 2022-23 for possession won with 334. The only other player to break the 300 mark was Manchester City's Rodri at 301.

The England international also lead the way last season in the league for interceptions at 63 and found himself in the top 10 for both tackles and passes.

Whilst not afraid to duel for the ball - a success rate last season of 58.6 - Rice manages to do so in a controlled way that doesn't cost his team resulting in him never receiving a red card for West Ham.

Although not prolific in front of goal - scoring just the 15 goals in his Hammer's career - the midfielder has proved himself to be a key player in his teams ability to attack.

No other West Ham player was involved in more attacking sequences last season than Rice and only Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen created more chances in the league for the team than his 30.

He also looks to get his side moving up the pitch, with only Rodri carrying the ball more more than Rice last campaign and just the Spain international and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes making more forward passes of the league's midfielders.

Whilst not the complete midfielder just yet, it's the trajectory that Rice is heading. Many will still question the transfer fee, but there is little doubt that the Gunners have secured a talented player with his best years ahead of him.