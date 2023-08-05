County unchanged at Celtic Park

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has picked the same side to face Celtic that drew 3-3 with Kelty Hearts in the final match of the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Yan Dhanda plays in behind Simon Murray and Jordan White, which should be a good front three in this division, though they're unlikely to get many chances this afternoon. They'll need to be clinical if they do.

Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Nightingale, Baldwin, Harmon, Brown, Dhanda, Sims, Loturi, Murray, White.

Substitutes: Munro, Allardice, Turner, Sheaf, Henderson, Samuel, Brophy, Smith, Reid.

