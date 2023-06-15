Opening game - did you know?
Arsenal host Nottingham Forest in the opening fixture of the season, with their game set for 12 August.
But did you know?
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine home league games against Nottingham Forest (W5 D4) since a 3-1 defeat in March 1989. One of those nine unbeaten games was a 2-1 win in their first game of the season in 1998-99 – the last campaign in which Forest were relegated from the Premier League.
Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 in their most recent league meeting in May. They haven’t won consecutive games against the Gunners since September 1978 under Brian Clough.
Arsenal have begun their Premier League campaign with a game in London in 10 of the last 11 seasons, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Newcastle in 2019-20. This is their first opening game on home soil since losing 2-0 to Man City in 2018-19.
Nottingham Forest have lost their opening league game in each of the last four seasons – they've never done so in five consecutive campaigns before.