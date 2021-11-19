Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford have the chance to heap more misery on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United team.

It’s imperative the Hornets get off to a quick start, rattle their opponents and try and nick an early goal. As head coach Claudio Ranieri said this week: "We must start well; from the beginning not after we concede a goal".

Manchester United’s resolve needs to be tested early and cracks exposed.

Solskjaer is of course under huge pressure but Watford fans don’t care too much about that. They have concerns over their own team and form.

The Hornets are a place and two points above the relegation zone with Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City up next. Unless they can find a win from any of these next four they are likely to be in the bottom three in December.

Of immediate concern is the midfield against United. With Juraj Kucka suspended, Ozan Tufan an injury doubt and Peter Etebo a long term absentee it’s looking alarmingly light in the engine room.

Moussa Sissoko is the only guarantee to play. Tom Cleverley will likely get the nod and then it could be a chance for Imran Louza to prove he can do it at Premier League level. The Frenchman hasn’t shown enough yet but he may still be adjusting to the conditions.

Making it doubly hard for Watford fans is seeing Will Hughes sat on the bench at Crystal Palace. How the Hornets could have done with him this season.