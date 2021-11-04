Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd: Fantasy football top performers
Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 away win against Tottenham in the last round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points all went to United players:
Cristiano Ronaldo (3)
Edison Cavani (2)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (1)
So which Spurs and United players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 11? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 GMT on Friday before Southampton face Aston Villa.
