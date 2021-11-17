Newcastle v Brentford: Head-to-head stats

This is only the ninth-ever league meeting between Newcastle United and Brentford and first in the top flight – their last league encounter was in January 2017, a 2-1 win for the Magpies at Griffin Park in the Championship.

Brentford have lost their past five away matches against Newcastle in all competitions, with these games coming between 1947 and 2016. Their one win at St James’ Park was in September 1934, a 5-2 win in the second tier with Ernie Muttitt scoring a hat-trick.