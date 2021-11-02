Genk v West Ham: Who makes your Hammers team?

West Ham take on Genk in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

David Moyes' men sit top of group H so will he choose to rest some of his key players after Sunday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa - and before hosting Liverpool on Sunday - or will he put out his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your West Ham team to face Genk