Benitez confident Everton can turn season around

Rafael Benitez is confident his side can avoid a fourth successive defeat when they play Tottenham on Sunday.

After going unbeaten in their first five games, the Toffees lost to Wolves, Watford and West Ham in their last three games, with their last victory coming against Norwich in September.

"I remember when everyone was talking about the best football that they had seen for a while and now we have this issue with the last three games," said Benitez.

"But I have the belief, 100%, that we will do well during the season.

"I am 100% convinced not because I have to say that in an interview, it's because I can see the commitment of the players, I can see the things we are trying to change little by little and I'm sure we will do it well.

"Nobody wants to lose any game, but especially if you have lost three in a row."