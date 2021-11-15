Midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, has decided to leave Manchester United in January. (Metro), external

Wolves are eyeing a deal for Van de Beek, who cost United £35m at the start of last season. (Birmingham Live), external

United put off a move for Tottenham's new manager Antonio Conte because of his £250m transfer budget demands. (90min), external

The Old Trafford club hope Zinedine Zidane's close relationships with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane could persuade him to join as manager. (Mirror), external

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is a target for United, who could pay the 23-year-old France international's 80m euro release clause to beat Chelsea to his signing. (Todofichajes - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, United will allow England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, to leave on an 18-month loan deal. (Sun), external

