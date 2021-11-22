Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. The 22-year-old is in talks with the Blues over a new deal, though it is said he "does not feel appreciated" and could be prepared to leave. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also interested. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says defender Antonio Rudiger will not be distracted by contract talks. The German's current deal runs until the end of the season and is free to talk to other clubs from January. (Independent), external

