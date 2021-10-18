Watford 0-5 Liverpool: The pick of the stats
Watford have conceded at least once in each of their last 18 Premier League games, since beating Liverpool 3-0 in February 2020. Only twice have they had a longer run without a clean sheet in the competition – 20 games in 1999-00, and 19 games in 2019.
Liverpool are the first English top-flight side in history to score three or more goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.
Watford boss Claudio Ranieri suffered his biggest ever Premier League defeat, while no manager whose first game with a club in the competition came at home has suffered a bigger margin of defeat (also Alan Smith with Crystal Palace v Liverpool in August 1994, 6-1).