Moyes has instilled 'fantastic team spirit'

Not all West Ham fans were overjoyed at David Moyes' two separate appointments to the manager's job at the London Stadium.

However, Gordon Thrower, deputy editor of Hammers fan site Knees Up Mother Brown, says Moyes has reinvented himself in the capital.

"We're playing a different type of football to what I associated with him back in his Everton days - all blood and guts and no flair," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"We're actually playing some good football at the moment and one of the reasons for that is he's, especially in his second spell, come in on his own terms and he's clearly getting the last word on transfers.

"He's got a fantastic team spirit instilled at West Ham - they win, they lose and they draw as a unit.

"There's a sense of unity and togetherness that's been missing in the past, even when we've had some wonderful players."