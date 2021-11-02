Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

On Saturday, a fine second half display at St James' Park - now named Reece James' Park in honour of his match-winning double - saw the Blues extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

It seems Chelsea have found a solution to their injury problems up front - give the ball to a wing-back in the penalty area.

Six goals in their last four league games have come from the boots of either James or Ben Chilwell, some absolute beauties included.

Somewhat masked by the headlines on the recent form of the club's academy products, was the revelation that Mateo Kovacic will be out for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

The Croat has had his best spell of form for the club this season, adding frequent assists to his stellar linkup play.

Congratulations to Chelsea Women on reaching the FA Cup final, winning comfortably away to Manchester City for the first time on Sunday, leaving just Arsenal at Wembley next month between them and a domestic treble of last season's trophies.