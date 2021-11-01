'The conclusion of a shambolic episode at Spurs'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

The sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo is the conclusion of a shambolic episode that arguably reflects more badly on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and his boardroom cohorts than on the departing manager.

Nuno has not lasted much longer than the time it took Spurs to decide to appoint him after a horribly botched and drawn-out managerial search, during which potential candidates seemed to appear and disappear in the blink of an eye.

The Portuguese ran out of steam at after an outstanding reign at Wolves, leaving at the end of last season, but his counter-punching style of football was clearly an ill fit set against all the talk of positive football Levy had promised in succession to Jose Mourinho.

A fine start could not disguise the sterile approach which came to a head when Spurs fans rounded angrily on Nuno and Levy during Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United.

Nuno also had to contend with repairing Harry Kane’s relationship with the club as the striker’s form continues to flatline, but now the Spurs search begins again.

This can be looked at in two ways. It is either a hasty panic move after only 10 league games or the early recognition of a catastrophic error. Either way, plenty will feel more sympathy for Nuno than they will for Levy.