With Newcastle in talks with Paulo Fonseca over the possibility of succeeding Steve Bruce in the Magpies dugout, we asked for your thoughts on the former Roma manager's potential arrival.

Here are some of your views:

Jamie, Canning Town: Newcastle have to be sensible. They're not going to fly straight to the top of the table immediately. They have to take it in steps. Get into the top half first! Then get into Europe, then challenge for the title. Fonseca I think is a good first step. Then buy players that can challenge for Europe and keep upgrading from there.

ChrisRabbitohs: I really don't see how Fonseca is a safe or solid first step for Newcastle. He had zero experience in the PL and did well at Shakhtar but who wouldn't, and did okay at Roma. Seems like a risk for a relegation fight!

Michael Smith: Fonseca seems like a solid step one, up here we know it's not going to happen overnight, training ground etc needs sorting before we go in for really big players - this is about the foundations and setting the style & avoiding relegation.

Mike, Edinburgh: Fonseca is not the choice that Newcastle fans expected. Nothing on his CV to suggest greatness so I’ll give him 18 months.

