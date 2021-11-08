Derby played out to City’s tune

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City were able to leave £100m man Jack Grealish on the bench and still exert complete and utter dominance over Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s side were simply on a different planet to United as they controlled possession for virtually the entire game, putting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the same passing 'carousel' with which he tormented Sir Alex Ferguson in two Champions League Finals for Barcelona.

This City side is so strong and adaptable with threat and quality in all areas, even without a recognised striker.

Joao Cancelo’s crosses created two goals. Rodri was a powerhouse in midfield. Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden probed constantly.

It meant the entire game was conducted to City’s tune and United had no answer whatsoever, looking light years behind their rivals.

Guardiola will wonder how City did not win by more but the answer is United keeper David de Gea, who single-handedly kept the score down.

It was, however, a consummate City performance and three points secured with almost embarrassing ease.