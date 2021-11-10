MOTD Top 10 - Townsend's rocket

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top-10 moments again.

On this week’s Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast the subject is the biggest upsets in Premier League history.

Andros Townsend’s superb volley sticks in the memory from Crystal Palace’s shock win at Manchester City in the 2018-19 campaign.

Palace’s 3-2 victory was their first success at City in 28 years.

Richards said: “Andros Townsend's goal was sublime. City were on a good run and it was at Etihad Stadium. Once City start playing it's impossible to play there. It had to be a wonder goal and Palace deserved it.”

Lineker added: “I remember being in the Match of the Day office and every now and again everyone leaps up going 'wow' when they see something special. Townsend's goal was one of those moments.”

