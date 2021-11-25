Brentford v Everton: What does the form show?

Everton have won five of their past six Premier League games in London (lost one), as many as they had in their previous 32 visits to the capital in the competition.

Just 31% of Brentford’s Premier League points this season have come in home games (four from 13), the lowest ratio in the competition so far this term. Indeed, the Bees are winless at home since beating Arsenal 2-0 on the opening day of the season.

Having kept three clean sheets and conceding just two goals (0.4 per game) in their first five Premier League games, Brentford have conceded in each of their past seven in the competition (15 in total – 2.1 per game).