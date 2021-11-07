Arsenal v Watford: Confirmed team news

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri names five changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Southampton last time out.

In come Danny Rose, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ozan Tufan, Kiko Femenia and Emmanuel Dennis for the trip to Emirates Stadium.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Rose, Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Tufan, King, Dennis.