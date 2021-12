"I want to see it this season. Absolutely"



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to see the best of Jack Grealish now, as they prepare to face Aston Villa.



🎙️ Aston Villa vs City

🔘 Live on @BBCRadioManc

🕖 Build Up from 7pm: https://t.co/cnAcwe3rcI#ManCity #MCFC pic.twitter.com/JQEVv7ZB5X