Antonio Conte has been speaking before his side host Liverpool on Sunday. Their previous three games have been called off because of Covid cases at the club.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said his side are "prepared to play" every game, but it is up to the Premier League to decide: "If they are the rules we have to respect them."

The situation with Rennes was "a big problem". "We had nine players and seven staff with Covid," said Conte.

On handling the return of players after Covid, Conte said you have to "pay great attention" to their training, adding: "You can’t give the same work as the other players, otherwise you risk injury. We would all like to pick the best players, but you have to understand they need time to be fit. It would be a disaster if they got injured."

He said he is not thinking about the transfer window in January: "We have had many problems to face and to try to solve. It was very difficult to speak about other topics. We will have a meeting in the next days about the situation and if there is a way to improve the squad."

Conte described Liverpool striker Mo Salah as "one of the best players in the world", adding: "He has improved a lot. I remember him in Italy but he has improved in an incredible way."

