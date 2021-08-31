Geoff Doyle, BBC Radio Three Counties

It's likely to be a busy transfer deadline day again at Watford. Following Troy Deeney's departure yesterday another striker Andre Gray looks set to leave for QPR on loan. He's out of contract next summer so it's likely he's played his last game for the Hornets.

Young defender Mattie Pollock joined Cheltenham on loan yesterday and the club might want to send another teenager Kwadwo Baah out on loan too.

Midfielder Domingos Quina hasn't featured so far this season so he's another who could be heading out. And there's also Nathaniel Chalobah, who is out of contract in the summer and currently ill, plus Marc Navarro, whose future is also uncertain.

As for players in you can never rule out a Watford deal. The Hornets have been linked with Celta Vigo’s Turkey International midfielder Okay Yokuslu, who was on loan at West Brom last season.