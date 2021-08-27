Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Harry Kane is staying. That is a big tick for the Tottenham supporters. They gave the striker a fantastic reception when he came off the bench against Wolves at Molineux. In the end, Daniel Levy has won another battle, so well done to him.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made a good start but they know they are not favourites to finish in the top four. Maybe this is the year they break back in. The problem with Tottenham is that they look very good and seem to be fine but then all of a sudden have a run of strange results.

Watford are back in the Premier League having been in and out of the top flight. A lot of their season will depend on their home form because I don't see them picking up too many points on the road. Like Brentford and Norwich, it will be tough for them.

Tom's prediction: Spurs will win, but it could be quite scrappy. 1-0

