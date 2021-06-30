Jack Grealish wants to "pay back" the England supporters who have been singing his name, although he says the same fans are "usually booing me".

Many pundits and fans have been calling for the Aston Villa forward to feature from the start after another impressive showing off the bench in the win over Germany on Tuesday.

"If you're getting talked about you're obviously doing something well, so I just take it in my stride," Grealish told BBC One.

"It's always nice when the fans are calling your name but it's not about me, it's about the team."

Follow more reaction to England's last-16 victory at Wembley