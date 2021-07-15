Transfer news: Trippier looks for United move
England and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier waits on a possible move to Manchester United as the 30-year-old is desperate for a return to the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription needed), external
Meanwhile, United defender Brandon Williams could see his loan switch to Southampton in jeopardy due to the club's financial demands. (talkSPORT), external
And Brazil left-back Alex Telles is being considered by former United manager Jose Mourinho, who is looking to boost his Roma squad this summer. (Daily Star), external