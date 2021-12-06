Chelsea errors prove costly in West Ham defeat

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Having accused his players of lacking “the right attitude” against Watford in midweek, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel blamed individual errors for the Blues’ defeat by London rivals West Ham.

Jorginho and Edouard Mendy combined to gift West Ham a route back into the game after Thiago Silva’s opener, the Chelsea goalkeeper scything down Jarrod Bowen in the penalty area following the Italian’s underhit backpass.

The Blues were also slow to close down Bowen for the Hammers’ second, allowing the former Hull winger time and space on the edge of the penalty area to curl a fine low drive into the bottom corner.

There was more than an element of fortune about Arthur Masuaku’s bizarre winner, which David Moyes described, jokingly, as a “great cross”.

The Scot will feel his team deserved the rub of the green after a run of three league games without a win.

The victory kept the Hammers in the top four and means they have now beaten Chelsea and Liverpool - two of the three teams above them - in the Premier League this season.