England manager Gareth Southgate says he believes Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings suffered from "performance anxiety" in the build-up to Euro 2020.

Mings has admitted his mental health suffered before the tournament as he felt people were doubting his place in the side.

The 28-year-old started England's first two group games while Harry Maguire recovered from injury.

"It is one of the hardest things to play professional sport, performing in front of a crowd of tens of thousands very often, with a television audience of millions," Southgate told the media on Monday, before England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

"There is a lot of pressure on very young people. In this instance, I think it was performance anxiety; I had chats with Tyrone about it and there is always that doubt in your mind if you've not been in that level of game.

"Until you've done it, you don't necessarily know that you can cope."