Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Norwich are on a nice little unbeaten run of four games, but I've seen this happen with teams near the bottom before - they have a few good results but it is never too long before they revert to type.

The Canaries have worked so hard to pick up those points, but I just feel that there is a bump in the road coming. Tottenham are at home and they have got the quality and work-rate to win this one comfortably.

Jamie's prediction: 1-0

Find out how Lawro and Jamie think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go