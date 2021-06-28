On 28 June 2018, Everton announced that Wayne Rooney would be leaving the club to join Major League Soccer side DC United.

It brought to an end the forward's second spell at Goodison Park - and his Premier League career.

He burst on to the scene as a 16-year-old in 2002 (who can forget his stunning winner against Arsenal?) and scored 17 goals in 77 appearances before a big-money move to Manchester United after starring for England at Euro 2004.

Rooney won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League, in 13 years at United and became the club's record scorer with 253 goals.

He netted 11 times in 40 matches after a return to his boyhood club Everton in 2017 and finished his international career that summer as England's all-time leading goalscorer.

After his spell in the US, Rooney returned to England to finish his career on the pitch as player-coach of Championship side Derby, where he is now the manager.