West Ham v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

West Ham have won three of their past six home Premier League games against Chelsea (D1 L2), as many as they had in their previous 14 such games against them in the competition (D3 L8).

Chelsea did the league double over West Ham last season. They last won three in a row against them in the Premier League between March 2010 and April 2011.

West Ham have lost two of their past four Premier League London derbies (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 10 such games (W4 D4). However, they won their last derby match in the competition against Spurs, last winning consecutive meetings with London clubs in January 2019 (a run of three).